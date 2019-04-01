Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (ANH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,505,000 after buying an additional 427,333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,785,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,785,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANH opened at $4.04 on Monday. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of ($32.26) million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/anworth-mortgage-asset-corp-reit-anh-shares-bought-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in finance and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgaged-backed securities such as agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities and residential mortgage loans through consolidated securitization trust. . The company was founded on October 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.