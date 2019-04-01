AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.36.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,662. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.30. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.27. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Marco Londei sold 19,075 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,332,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,704.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 40,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,831,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

