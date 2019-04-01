Analyzing Security National Financial (SNFCA) and Hexindai (HX)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and Hexindai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Security National Financial does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security National Financial and Hexindai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.30 $14.11 million N/A N/A Hexindai $107.26 million 1.62 $65.48 million N/A N/A

Hexindai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Security National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and Hexindai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 11.05% 18.81% 3.00% Hexindai 23.27% 14.26% 12.30%

Summary

Hexindai beats Security National Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Hexindai

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.