Analyzing Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) and Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) and Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Imprimis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea Bio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 115.86%. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeglea Bio Therapeutics is more favorable than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -16.81% -231.16% -25.18% Aeglea Bio Therapeutics -480.92% -71.39% -63.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $26.77 million 4.33 -$11.98 million ($0.60) -8.30 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics $3.89 million 59.64 -$44.35 million ($2.13) -3.78

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aeglea Bio Therapeutics. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeglea Bio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics beats Imprimis Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers. Its preclinical pipeline products comprise AEB4104, a recombinant human enzyme that degrades the amino acid homocysteine and its oxidized form homocysteine; AEB5100, a recombinant human enzyme that degrades plasma cystine and cysteine; AEB3103, an engineered human enzyme that targets the degradation of the amino acid cysteine/cysteine; and AEB2109, an engineered human enzyme that targets the degradation of the amino acid methionine. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of pegzilarginase with Merck's anti-PD1 therapy, pembrolizumab, for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.