Analyzing Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) & Centamin (CELTF)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Centamin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$5.16 million N/A N/A Centamin $603.25 million 2.27 $74.85 million $0.06 19.77

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 23.16, meaning that its share price is 2,216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A -7,720.00% -409.48% Centamin 13.57% 5.92% 5.68%

Summary

Centamin beats Bunker Hill Mining on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

