Analysts Set Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Target Price at $21.00

Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $18.01 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $147,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,633.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 76.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

