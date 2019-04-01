Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Price Target at $39.83

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE CEQP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,821. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 170.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,049,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,307,000 after buying an additional 905,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,458,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,870,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,936,000 after acquiring an additional 546,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 142.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 277,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

