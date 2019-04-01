Analysts Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $818.49 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,598,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,240 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 890,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

ZTO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $18.45. 2,970,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,222. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

