Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 27.14%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUPN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $65.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $830,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,720.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,272,000 after purchasing an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after purchasing an additional 160,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,116,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,614,000 after purchasing an additional 160,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,021 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 993,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

