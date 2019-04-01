Analysts Expect Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) to Announce ($0.12) EPS

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Red Lion Hotels an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Red Lion Hotels stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,721. Red Lion Hotels has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 4.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

