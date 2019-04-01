Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $13.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $16.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.72.

In other Lam Research news, insider Patrick J. Lord sold 9,177 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,697,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,692 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,877,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,477,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,413. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $212.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 23% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

