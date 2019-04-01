Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 851,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 214,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 191,061 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.68. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.