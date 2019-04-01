Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Galmed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 423.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $297,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 851,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 58,785 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 802.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 214,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 191,061 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.68. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.06.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

