Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Cohen sold 248,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $5,494,705.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,705.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,006,432 shares of company stock valued at $22,474,531. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 875.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 54,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after buying an additional 480,986 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,208,347 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,683. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.21. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

