Analysts Anticipate Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $14.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.63.

NYSE:PH opened at $171.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $139,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total transaction of $150,342.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

