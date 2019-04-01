Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $180.94 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

