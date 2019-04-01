Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $257.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.57.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $180.94 and a 1 year high of $245.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.