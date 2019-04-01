Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

APC opened at $45.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

