Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $115.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

