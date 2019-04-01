Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 931 shares in the company, valued at $87,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,406 shares of company stock worth $4,132,062. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, December 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

NYSE PNW opened at $95.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

