Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,949 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Shaw Communications worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 69.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of SJR opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0748 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.27%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

