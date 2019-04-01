Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 137.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,086 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Therapeutics worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,551,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,845 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.89.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $373,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock worth $11,695,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

