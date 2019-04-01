AMI Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Oracle by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 54,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Oracle by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 21,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

ORCL stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,371,438. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

