American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,701 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 31,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 124,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In other American Tower news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $8,448,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $3,739,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244,430.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,253 shares of company stock worth $15,216,065. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $197.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $133.53 and a fifty-two week high of $197.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/american-tower-corp-amt-position-cut-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.