American International Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 308.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $36,639,278.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock valued at $482,126,030. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $163.87 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

