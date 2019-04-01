American International Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. FMR LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 602,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,387,000 after purchasing an additional 299,298 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,564,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,711,000 after purchasing an additional 121,139 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO Buford Harrison Morris III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $33.76 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.34.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $74.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American International Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/american-international-group-inc-has-1-15-million-holdings-in-servisfirst-bancshares-inc-sfbs.html.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.