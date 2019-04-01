American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarGurus by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $7,250,407.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $98,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,531,761 shares of company stock worth $98,494,783. Corporate insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

