American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. 64,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 1.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $102,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 792,005 shares of company stock worth $17,851,897 over the last ninety days. 26.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 373,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,553,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,020,000 after buying an additional 340,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,392,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,524,000 after buying an additional 1,212,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

