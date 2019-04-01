American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.88% of M&T Bank worth $174,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,529 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $11,024,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in M&T Bank by 46.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.58.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $157.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other news, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $865,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,416.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $60,469.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares in the company, valued at $242,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/american-century-companies-inc-lowers-position-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.