American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 80,815 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $150,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,871,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,581,000 after acquiring an additional 307,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,935,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.52.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

