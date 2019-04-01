Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $2,093,180.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 41,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $2,907,939.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,824,893.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.55 on Monday. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

WARNING: “Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/ameren-corp-aee-shares-sold-by-kentucky-retirement-systems.html.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.