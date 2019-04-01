Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $130,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $646,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

