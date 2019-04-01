Amalgamated Bank Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,013,000 after purchasing an additional 969,224 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,494,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $68.36 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

