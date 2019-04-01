Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an exploration and production company which focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the eastern portion of the Anadarko Basin. Alta Mesa Resources Inc., formerly known as SILVER RUN ACQ, is based in TX, United States. “

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the stock a “hold amr” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMR traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.27. 21,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,705. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alta Mesa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alta Mesa Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.