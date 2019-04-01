Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts continues to gain from its Software, Delivery, Support and Maintenance units, which delivered solid growth in the last couple of quarters. Significant growth in bookings also buoys optimism. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services along with the recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Apart from these, management is optimistic about the collaboration with Microsoft made in the recent past. On the flip side, the company’s core Client Services unit has reported dismal performance in recent times. Also, Allscripts saw significant margin contraction in the last reported quarter. The company is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. Over the last year, Allscripts has underperformed its industry.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDRX. Citigroup cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,775,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,671,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

