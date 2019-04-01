Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent.

