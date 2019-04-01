Alexco Resource (AXU) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 775,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 328,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
A number of research firms have commented on AXU. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
