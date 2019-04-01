Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 37,309 Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

