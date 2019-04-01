Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,087,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1,738.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 490,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 464,202 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 476,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 357,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after buying an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,871,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,986,000 after buying an additional 283,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,658. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $441,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

