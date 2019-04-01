Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Position Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

