Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,071 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 1,171,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Robert K. Coretz bought 25,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Hete bought 2,500 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,707.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,275 shares of company stock valued at $778,477 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,151 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 643,279 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,031,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 555,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 209.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 343,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at $6,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

