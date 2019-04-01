Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,837 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.73% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $255,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $190.96 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.