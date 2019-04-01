Air Partner (AIR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Air Partner stock opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $38.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38. Air Partner has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

In other Air Partner news, insider Mark Briffa sold 34,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total value of £27,239.20 ($35,592.84).

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

