Air China (AIRYY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Air China in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.32.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

