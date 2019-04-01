Aimia (AIM) Upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to Buy

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Aimia (TSE:AIM) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Securities raised Aimia from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.88.

Get Aimia alerts:

Shares of AIM opened at C$3.92 on Friday. Aimia has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.