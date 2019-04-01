Aguia Resources (AGRL) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Aguia Resources Limited (CVE:AGRL) rose 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 1,503,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 698,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69.

Aguia Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Its flagship Rio Grande phosphate assets include the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares, Porteira carbonatite, and Cerro Preto deposits located in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil. Aguia Resources Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

