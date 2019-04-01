Affimed (AFMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Affimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.17 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $262.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.39. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 87.00%. Analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.