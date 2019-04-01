Aerium (AERM) Trading Up 20.8% Over Last Week

Aerium (CURRENCY:AERM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Aerium coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerium has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Aerium has a total market cap of $371,632.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aerium

Aerium is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Aerium’s total supply is 164,348,058 coins and its circulating supply is 112,204,684 coins. Aerium’s official Twitter account is @AeriumCoin . Aerium’s official website is www.aeriumx.net

Aerium Coin Trading

Aerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

