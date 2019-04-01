Aergo (AERGO) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00009619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last week, Aergo has traded 96.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00425553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.01627484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00246802 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006915 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,299,609 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

