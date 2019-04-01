Aegeus (AEG) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Aegeus has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Aegeus coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $43,861.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00434626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01606117 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00241853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006904 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 35,118,256 coins and its circulating supply is 29,896,926 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io

Buying and Selling Aegeus

Aegeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aegeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

