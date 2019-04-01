Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,608 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 558.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $3,359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

