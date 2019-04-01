Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,534.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,379,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,710 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,574,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,756,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,655,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,165,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $87.04 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

